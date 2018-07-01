Leon Reid produces personal best as he qualifies fastest for British 200m final

The final takes place at 16:50 BST on Sunday afternoon

Northern Ireland man Leon Reid has qualified fastest for the 200m final at the British Championships after cutting 0.11 seconds off his personal best.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Reid, 23, clocked 20.27 seconds as he finished 0.11 ahead of second fastest qualifier Miguel Francis in heat two.

Adam Gemili (20.42) was third fastest qualifier for Sunday afternoon's final.

Reid is competing in Birmingham even though he is hoping to represent Ireland at the European Championships.

The Bath-based 200m specialist won European medals for Britain at junior and under-23 level but last year applied to have his international allegiance switched to Ireland.

Reid's hopes of competing for Ireland in Berlin now appear to hinge on a meeting of the IAAF council later this month which is expected to make a ruling on international transfers which were halted last year amid disquiet over the amount of mainly African athletes switching allegiance to other countries.

The first two athletes in each event in Birmingham will be offered places in the British team for Berlin provided they have qualifying standards but Reid insisted in a BBC Sport Northern Ireland interview in May that he had no intention of ever running for Britain again.

Bath-born Reid's late mother was from Belfast and after being in a series of foster home from the first decade of his life, he was then adopted by a family hailing from county Wexford.

Reid crossed the line fourth in the Commonwealth Games 200m final but was promoted to the bronze medal after the disqualification of England's Zharnel Hughes for a lane infringement.

Hughes thought he had won the gold but was found to have transgressed in attempting to hold off eventual champion Trinidad & Tobago's Jereem Richards.

After Reid's surprise Commonwealth Games medal, US great Michael Johnson called on the IAAF to grant the sprinter's request to run for Ireland.