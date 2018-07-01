British Championships: Dai Greene holds on to win men's 400m hurdles title

Dai Greene won in a time of 50.06 seconds at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Former world champion Dai Greene won the men's 400m hurdles at the British Championships in Birmingham.

Greene ran a confident race in 50.06 seconds and just had enough left to see off the late challenges of Jack Green (50.13) and Sebastian Rodger (50.18)

The 32-year-old Welshman was forced to pull out of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in April with a torn hamstring.

"I was technically terrible in the home straight so I was glad to get over the line," Greene told BBC Sport.

"It was about trying to hold it together after coming back and I'm relieved to have qualification for the European Championships in Berlin sorted."

Rosie Clarke was victorious in the the women's 3,000m steeplechase as she clocked nine minutes 45.83 seconds which also secured her place in Berlin.

"It is so special to be British champion," Clarke said.

"Berlin is going to be tough but I'm ranked third and will do everything to be in the best shape to win a medal there."

Meghan Beesley clocked 55.73 seconds to win the women's 400m hurdles while Elliot Giles won the men's 800m in one minute 50.28.

Elsewhere, Jade Lally won the women's discus with a throw of 56.81 while Laura Whittingham won the women's javelin with a season's best 55.55m.

Charlie Myers won the men's pole vault with a personal best of 5.55m with Tim Duckworth won the men's long jump with a leap of exactly eight metres

Tom Bosworth and Bethan Davies won the men's and women's 5,000m walk respectively.