BBC Sport - Athletics: Welsh steeplechaser Ieuan Thomas delighted with European Championships place

Thomas delighted with European Championships place

Welsh athlete Ieuan Thomas says "it feels really good" to ensure he will be at the 2018 European Championships after 3,000m steeplechase second at the British Championships.

He 8:33.88 to finish less than a second behind winner Zak Seddon and the 27-year-old says he is improving with age.

Thomas will run for Great Britain in Berlin in August.

Top videos

Video

Thomas delighted with European Championships place

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Spain pay penalty as Russia advance

Video

Throwback Federer: Wimbledon champion relives junior title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Beckham, Willbomb and man stuck in poncho - why we love Wimbledon

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (3-2 on pens)

Video

Highlights: Spain 1-1 Russia (3-4 pens)

Video

Russia shock Spain: How Fabregas, players & fans reacted

Video

How Jorgensen's last-ditch gamble nearly paid off

Video

Watch Akinfeev's penalty saves as Russia beat Spain

Video

Watch every penalty as Russia knock out Spain

Video

Watch: All the boundaries as England win Twenty20 tri-series

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired