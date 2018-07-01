BBC Sport - Qatar's Abderrahman Samba closing in on 400m hurdles world record
Samba closing in on 400m hurdles world record
- From the section Athletics
Qatar's Abderrahman Samba becomes only the second man in history to run under 47 seconds in the 400m hurdles with victory in the Diamond League in Paris.
