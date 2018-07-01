BBC Sport - Qatar's Abderrahman Samba closing in on 400m hurdles world record

Samba closing in on 400m hurdles world record

Qatar's Abderrahman Samba becomes only the second man in history to run under 47 seconds in the 400m hurdles with victory in the Diamond League in Paris.

READ MORE:Samba and Semenya set fast times in Paris

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Samba closing in on 400m hurdles world record

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Mbappe & Cavani see off Messi & Ronaldo

Video

How Mbappe lit up the World Cup

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal

Video

Highlights: France 4-3 Argentina

Video

Beckham, Willbomb and man stuck in poncho - why we love Wimbledon

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Cavani 'special' seals Uruguay victory

Video

Di Maria levels for Argentina with 'a shot from the heavens'

Video

'Glorious' Pavard strike brings France level

Video

Great goals from the World Cup group stage

Video

Asher-Smith sets British Championships 100m record

Video

Highlights: Rossouw ton guides Hampshire to One-Day Cup success

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired