British Championships: Laura Muir & Lynsey Sharp into 800m final; three Scots into 1500m final

Laura Muir is running the 800m this weekend but specialises in 1500m, 3,000m and 5,000m

British Athletics Championships Date: 30 June - 1 July Venue: Alexander Stadium, Birmingham Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Two and the Red Button on Sunday. Full details

Laura Muir and fellow Scot Lynsey Sharp both won their 800m heats at the British Athletics Championships to cruise into Sunday's final.

Muir finished in two minutes, 3.15 seconds, with Sharp going slightly quicker in 2:03.02. The final is scheduled for 15:36 BST.

Jake Wightman, Chris O'Hare and Josh Kerr all qualified for Sunday's men's 1500m final, set for 16:08.

Wightman and O'Hare won their heats while Kerr finished second in his.

Kerr ran the same time as heat winner Neil Gourley, in 3:46.22.

Scots Chris Bennett (73.29m) and Mark Dry (71.40m) finished second and third in the men's hammer final, with Nick Miller taking victory with a throw of 75.33m.

The top two in each event qualify for the European Championships in Berlin in August - provided they have also achieved British Athletics' qualifying standard.

Each event winner will also represent Great Britain in the inaugural Athletics World Cup at London Stadium a fortnight later.