BBC Sport - Aled Sion Davies: British Championships result 'embarrassing'
British Champs 10th embarrassing - Davies
- From the section Athletics
Double Paralympic and six-time world champion Aled Sion Davies says he is "frustrated and embarrassed" with his British Championships result.
Davies - competing in the able-bodied men's discus - finished 10th in Birmingham after throwing 48.86m.
The 27-year-old Welshman told BBC Sport Wales he has had a lot of trouble with a leg brace this year and may not defend his Para Athletics European title in August.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired