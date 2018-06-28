Greg Rutherford to miss British Championships with illness

Rutherford's season has been hampered by injury

British Athletics Championships Date: 30 June - 1 July Venue: Alexander Stadium, Birmingham Coverage: Live video coverage on Red Button (Saturday) and BBC Two (Sunday)

London 2012 long jump champion Greg Rutherford will miss this weekend's British Athletics Championships with appendicitis.

The 31-year-old had already announced he would be retiring at the end of the season.

"It's a rough blow in what is going to be my final season jumping," he posted on Instagram.

"I've never been beaten at the nationals and I guess that's a record that I will retire with."

Rutherford said he still plans to compete at next month's London Anniversary Games at the Olympic Stadium.

He also hopes to defend his title at August's European Championships in Berlin.