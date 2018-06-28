BBC Sport - Molly Caudery: Great Britain junior record-holder wants more pole vault success in 2018

Caudery aims for European success

New British junior pole vault record holder Molly Caudery is aiming to make the British squad for August's European Championship in Berlin.

The 18-year-old from Cornwall jumped 4.53m in Germany to make the qualifying standard and become the number two ranked junior in the world this year.

Caudery was the youngest member of England's track and field team at this year's Commonwealth Games.

"Sometimes in pole vault things can just click and start working really well, and I think I've just learnt to get the technique down to a tee," she says.

Top videos

Video

Caudery aims for European success

Video

Highlights: England 0-1 Belgium

Video

Watch: Batshuayi hits ball into own face

Video

Southgate defends team selection

Video

The last time England played Colombia at a World Cup

Video

Highlights: Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Video

Watch all England's boundaries as they thrash New Zealand

Video

What is he doing? Casual Gueye costs Senegal

Video

Highlights: Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Video

Highlights: Japan 0-1 Poland

Video

Five great Rooney Premier League goals

Video

Japan & Poland approach disgraceful - Neville

Video

Wozniacki beats Barty - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired