New British junior pole vault record holder Molly Caudery is aiming to make the British squad for August's European Championship in Berlin.

The 18-year-old from Cornwall jumped 4.53m in Germany to make the qualifying standard and become the number two ranked junior in the world this year.

Caudery was the youngest member of England's track and field team at this year's Commonwealth Games.

"Sometimes in pole vault things can just click and start working really well, and I think I've just learnt to get the technique down to a tee," she says.