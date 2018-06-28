BBC Sport - Highlights: Belfast International Athletics Meeting
Highlights: Belfast International Athletics Meeting
Athletics
Watch action from the 2018 Belfast International Athletics Meeting at Dame Mary Peters track as Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games stars return to the local circuit.
200m bronze medallist Leon Reid, high jumper Sommer Lecky and sprinter Amy Foster were some of the athletes competing in Belfast.
