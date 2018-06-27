Belfast International: Commonwealth Games medallist Leon Reid wins 100m

English-born Reid hopes to soon be eligible to compete for Ireland

Commonwealth Games 200m bronze medallist Leon Reid was a convincing winner in the 100m at the Belfast International meeting on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old, who trains in Bath, was just one-hundredth of a second outside his best when winning in a time of 10.34 seconds.

Reid was denied the sprint double as Stefanos Tsakonas won the 200 in 20.71.

In the feature race of the evening, Ciara Mageean was fourth in an 800m race won by Claire Mooney of Kildare.

Naas athlete Claire Mooney won the 800m in a time of 2:02.61

European bronze medallist over 1500m two years ago, 26-year-old Mageean faded in the final 50 metres.

Blackrock AC's teenage sensation Sarah Healy finished superbly to take runner-up spot in a new Irish Youth (Under-18) and Junior (Under-20) best of 2:02.76, erasing Portaferry woman Mageean from the record books on both counts.

Annadale Strider Conall Kirk stole through in the final few metres to snatch victory in the men's 800m with another personal best 1:50.37 timing.

Sudan's Sadam Koumi won a tight battle to see off the challenge of Raheny Shamrock Brandon Arrey to win the 400m in 46.83 seconds.

Jason Harvey looked to be getting back to his best form with a smooth win in the 400m hurdles in 52.14 seconds and North Down's Ben Reynolds claimed his customary win at this meeting in the men's 110m hurdles in 13.94.

City of Lisburn's Megan Marrs made it a home hurdles double with a victory in the corresponding women's event with a 13.32 mark that was only one-hundredth of a second outside the longstanding Northern Ireland record held by Dame Mary Peters.

Lisburn sprinters also took both women's sprint titles with Amy Foster striking late for victory in the 100m (11.90) and Lauren Roy proving best in the 200m (24.54)

The men's javelin was probably the most competitive of the field events with Swiss athlete Laurent Carron winning with a best throw of 67.60m. Jack Magee, in fifth, was the best of the home throwers.

Despite a lack of serious competition, Castlederg's 18-year-old Sommer Lecky cleared 1.83 to win the women's high jump.

Jonathan Hill won the long jump with a 6.66m leap and City of Lisburn's Mark Burton was best in the triple jump with a 14.42m effort.