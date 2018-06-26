2018 World Junior Championships: Wales' Jake Heyward, James Tomlinson and Joe Brier in GB squad

Welsh 1500m runner Jake Heyward
Welsh athlete Jake Heyward has run the third-fastest 1500m by a British under-20 athlete

Three Welsh athletes have been included in the Great Britain squad for the World Junior Athletics Championships.

Jake Heyward, James Tomlinson and Joe Brier will compete in Tampere, Finland, from 10-15 July.

Tomlinson, 18, won discus silver for Wales at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games. Joe Brier, 19, is part of the 4x400m relay squad.

Heyward, 19, won 1500m gold at the 2016 European Youth Championships and 2017 European Junior Championships.

He recently moved ahead of Olympic great Steve Cram in the all-time British U20 list for the fastest 1500m.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Athletics on the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired