Eilidh Doyle to miss British Championships through injury

Eilidh Doyle won her third Commonwealth Games silver medal at this year's Gold Coast Games

Scotland's Eilidh Doyle will not defend her 400m hurdles title at this weekend's British Championships as she continues to manage an injury.

The 31-year-old has had the problem since claiming bronze at the World Indoor Championships in March.

Doyle has until 22 July to prove her fitness for selection for the European Championships in Berlin in August.

"I'm really gutted to not be able to defend my title," she told British Athletics.

"The British Championships has always been a really important event to me and is something I always factor into my race schedule.

"It's always a really proud moment to stand on the podium and be crowned British champion.

"That said, I'm really looking forward to being there in person and taking the rare opportunity to experience it as a spectator.

"The last few weeks have gone well - I'll continue to work hard during my rehabilitation and am confident I'll be in good shape should I gain selection for Berlin this summer."