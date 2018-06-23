Noah Lyles runs fastest 100m of year in 9.88secs

Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles (left) won 100m gold at the Under-20 World Championships in 2016

American Noah Lyles ran the fastest 100m of the year to win the US national title in Des Moines, Iowa.

The 20-year-old clocked 9.88 seconds, ahead of Ronnie Baker and Kendal Williams.

In the semi-finals, Lyles had equalled Mike Rodgers' world-leading time of the year of 9.89, set in Thursday's heats.

Baker's 9.90 in the final was the third-quickest time of 2018, while Britain's Zharnel Hughes, 22, last week ran 9.91.

Hughes' time was the quickest of the year until the USA Track & Field outdoor championships.

World indoor record holder Christian Coleman and 100m world champion Justin Gatlin are both missing from the event.

Lyles said: "It proved I am out here with the big dogs and I am trying to be just as great as them."

Lyles, better known as a 200m specialist, holds the joint-quickest time of the year in that event, running 19.69 last month.

"Don't get me wrong. I love the 200. I love it," he said. "But I also like a few 100s in the mix."

Olympic 100m champion Elaine Thompson put an injury-hit start to the season behind her to win the Jamaican championships title.

The 25-year-old beat three-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce into second place, while Olympic 400m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson finished third.

