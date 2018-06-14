Mo Farah: Olympic and world champion to compete at the Chicago Marathon

Mo Farah
Mo Farah finished third at the London Marathon in April

Britain's Mo Farah will compete at the Chicago Marathon in October, his third race over the distance and his first in the US.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist finished third at the London Marathon in April, in a new British record.

It was the 35-year-old's second time at 26.2-miles, having finished eighth at London in 2014.

The six-time world champion at 10,000 and 5,000m, retired from the track in August 2017 to focus on marathons.

