BBC Sport - Dina Asher-Smith sets new British 100m record at Diamond League Bislett Games

Dina Asher-Smith breaks her own British 100m record with a run of 10.92 seconds at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo while finishing second behind Ivory Coast's Murielle Ahoure.

READ MORE:Asher-Smith sets new British 100m record at Diamond League in Oslo

