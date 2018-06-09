BBC Sport - Dina Asher-Smith sets new British 100m record at Diamond League Bislett Games
Asher-Smith breaks British 100m record
- From the section Athletics
Dina Asher-Smith breaks her own British 100m record with a run of 10.92 seconds at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo while finishing second behind Ivory Coast's Murielle Ahoure.
READ MORE:Asher-Smith sets new British 100m record at Diamond League in Oslo
UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired