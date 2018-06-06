Beth Dobbin broke Sandra Whittaker's 34-year-old Scottish 200m record to win at Saturday's UK Women's League Premier Division match at Eton and BBC Scotland's David Currie brought the two together by telephone.

Whittaker (now Seenan) says she was sad to hear that her time from the Los Angeles Olympics had been bettered but said it "about time" wished the Edinburgh AC athlete every success in her future career.