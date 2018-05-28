Vitality London 10,000: Mo Farah and Steph Twell win as Callum Hawkins returns to action

Steph Twell and Mo Farah
Steph Twell and Mo Farah won the women's and men's events in London on Monday

Steph Twell won the women's event at the Vitality London 10,000 as fellow Scot Callum Hawkins ran for the first time since the Commonwealth Games.

Hawkins, 25, collapsed just over a mile from the end of the marathon at the Gold Coast Games in April. He was 42nd in London in 31 minutes 27 seconds.

Mo Farah won the men's 10,000m in 29:44 with fellow Briton Richard Allen four seconds behind and Matthew Sharp third.

Twell recorded a time of 32:34 to finish ahead of runner-up Gemma Steel.

Jo Pavey was third in the women's event.

Callum Hawkins
Callum Hawkins competing in London at last year's World Championships

