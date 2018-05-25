London Anniversary Games: Laura Muir confirms British mile record attempt

Media playback is not supported on this device Muir breaks Holmes' 1500m British record

London Anniversary Games, London Stadium Date: Saturday, 21 July - Sunday, 22 July Time: 13:15-17:15 BST Saturday, 13:00-17:00 Sunday Coverage: Saturday live on BBC1, Sunday live on BBC2

Laura Muir will attempt to set a new British mile record at the London Anniversary Games on Sunday, 22 July.

The double world indoor medallist broke Kelly Holmes' 1500m British record at the same event in 2016.

Now the 25-year-old Scot hopes to beat Zola Budd's 33-year-old record of four minutes 17.57 seconds over a mile.

"The mile has a special place in British distance running history so it's super we are getting a chance to race the mile," Muir said.

Muir just missed out on bettering Budd's mark at last year's London Anniversary Games, when she finished second in a time of 4:18.03 at London Stadium.

She added: "First and foremost, I am looking to win the race, but in doing so if I can break the British record that would be fantastic. It'd be somewhat fitting in a year in which we lost the legendary Sir Roger Bannister."

Cherry Alexander, major events director at UK Athletics, added: "We all remember that stunning night at the event two years ago when she lowered the 1500m record and claimed a remarkable victory.

"The noise of the British crowd really did make a difference on that night, which does show there is nothing quite like home support."