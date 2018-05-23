BBC Sport - 'Hopefully I'm an ambassador for young people in foster care' - Leon Reid

'Hopefully I'm an ambassador for young people in foster care' - Leon Reid

Leon Reid says athletics has helped to keep him grounded after most of his childhood was spent in foster care.

The Bath-born sprinter wants to represent Ireland in honour of his late Belfast-born biological mother but must wait for governing body the IAAF to approve his international transfer.

Reid, who last month won a 200m bronze medal for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games, hopes his achievements can be a source of inspiration for young people with a similar background.

"Now I can hopefully say I was an ambassador for young people in foster care or care that it's not a one-way path to prison or whatever else - there's so many different options you can take," said Reid, who has won European Junior and Under-23 medals for Britain.

