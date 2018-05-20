Mo Farah wins Great Manchester Run ahead of Moses Kipsiro

Media playback is not supported on this device Great Manchester Run: Mo Farah wins first 10km Great Manchester Run

Britain's Olympic and world 10,000m champion Mo Farah said he felt "tired" after his first victory in the 10km Great Manchester Run.

Farah, who finished third at the London Marathon last month, raced past Ugandan Moses Kipsiro with 100 metres left to win in 28 minutes 27 seconds.

Abel Kirui of Kenya finished third, 25 seconds behind Farah.

Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba won her third straight women's race, well ahead of Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei.

In the men's wheelchair race, Britain's David Weir beat Johnboy Smith and Simon Lawson to win in 21 minutes 28 seconds.

In the women's wheelchair race, Britain's Liz McTernan was victorious in 34 minutes 20 seconds ahead of Heather Gilham and Lucy Keyworth.

Farah, who was appearing in the race for the first time since 2007, took part in a minute's silence before the race in tribute to the 22 people who died in last year's Manchester Arena bombing.

For most of the race, the 35-year-old looked comfortable in warm conditions as he kicked past Kipsiro with 100 metres to go.

But he said he was still recovering from breaking the British record at last month's marathon - his first event over the distance since switching his focus to road racing.

"I've got great speed and I know that at the end of the races I can use it if the guys haven't hurt me enough, so today was a matter of hanging in there," he told BBC Sport.

"I was pretty tired. Having competed in the marathon not so long ago, today was hard work."