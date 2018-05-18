Manchester victories for Reid and Smyth

Five-time Paralympics gold medallist Jason Smyth finished ahead of Zak Skinner

Northern Ireland athletes Leon Reid and Jason Smyth both clinched victories over the rarely-run 150 metres at the Great CityGames in Manchester on Friday evening.

Paralympic great Smyth clocked 15.82 seconds to take an emphatic victory in the T13 race.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Reid produced a strong finish to win his race in 15.52 as he held off Dutch athlete Solomon Bockarie by 0.05 seconds.

"I fear no one at the moment," said Reid, 24, after his win.

"I kept my form well at the end of the race which is what I've been doing."

In April, Reid earned Northern Ireland's first Commonwealth Games athletics medal since 1990 when he was promoted to 200m bronze after England's Zharnel Hughes was disqualified for a lane infringement after crossing the line first.

English-born Reid is hoping to be given clearance by the IAAF to switch international allegiance so that he will be able to compete for Ireland at this summer's European Championships in Berlin.

Five-time Paralympics gold medallist Smyth's time left him 0.91 ahead of Britain's Zak Skinner.

Friday's street meeting saw world-class athletes competing in a series of sprint and fields events in the centre of Manchester.

In another rarely-run event, Ireland's Thomas Barr finished second in the 200m hurdles as his time of 23.19 seconds left him second behind USA's 2005 world 400m hurdles champion Bershawn Jackson who clocked 22.58.