BBC Sport - Winter Olympian Mica Moore 'nervous' on her return to athletics

Winter Olympian Moore returns to athletics

GB bobsleigh star Mica Moore tells BBC Sport Wales she’s ‘a little bit nervous’ but looking forward to her return to athletics this weekend.

Moore, 25, finished eighth alongside Mica McNeill in the women’s bobsleigh at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February.

But the Cardiff sprinter - who competed for Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games - will switch back to athletics until the bobsleigh season resumes.

She will race for the first time this year in Loughborough on Sunday.

Top videos

Video

Winter Olympian Moore returns to athletics

Video

When Motson commentated with Ali

  • From the section Boxing
Video

World Cup countdown: Klose's record-breaking 16 goals - 2014

Video

Can love conquer all on an FA Cup Final date?

Video

Pliskova attacks umpire's chair after controversial defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Southgate defends youthful England squad

  • From the section England
Video

Great names & great FA Cup goals: Man Utd v Chelsea

Video

Wales hockey goalkeeper opens up about depression

  • From the section Hockey
Video

World Cup countdown: The 'Cruyff turn' - 1974

Video

From cancer diagnosis to PFA Team of the Year in five months

Video

Messi leaves SA fan in tears

  • From the section News
Video

Every Chelsea goal from this year's FA Cup run

Video

All 12 Man Utd goals from this year's FA Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby
Rugbytots fun

Rugbytots - Worcester St Peter's

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired