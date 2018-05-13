BBC Sport - Britain's Reece Prescod beats Gatlin to seal shock 100m win
Prescod beats Gatlin to seal shock 100m win
- From the section Athletics
Britain's Reece Prescod beats world champion Justin Gatlin to seal a shock 100m victory at the Shanghai Diamond League. Prescod, 22, crossed the line in a season's best time of 10.04 seconds, just 0.01s shy of his personal best.
