Shanghai Diamond League: Reece Prescod wins 100m with Justin Gatlin seventh

Reece Prescod finished seventh in the 100m final at the 2017 World Championships in London

Diamond League 2018 Venue: Shanghai, China Date: 12 May Coverage details: Highlights show on BBC Two on Sunday, 13 May, from 12:00 BST

Britain's Reece Prescod beat world champion Justin Gatlin to seal a shock 100m victory at the Shanghai Diamond League.

Prescod, 22, crossed the line in a season's best time of 10.04 seconds, just 0.01s shy of his personal best.

Fellow Briton CJ Ujah finished fourth behind the Chinese pair of Su Bingtian and Xie Zhenye.

"It is definitely the happiest moment in my time on the Diamond League circuit," Prescod said.

"When I saw the rain tonight I thought, 'yes' - I train in these conditions all the time in the East Midlands. It suits me.

"My expectations going in were I knew I had it in me as long as I executed my race."

Gatlin - the 2004 Olympic champion - was seventh with Canada's Andre de Grasse eighth.

Elsewhere, Britain's Andrew Osagie set a new season's best of one minute 46.36 seconds to finish seventh in the men's 800m, with Kenya's Commonwealth champion Wycliffe Kinyamal winning in a meeting record of 1:43.91.

There was also a meeting record for The Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo in the women's 200m.

The 400m specialist won in a time of 22.06 seconds, 0.28s ahead of Dutch world champion Dafne Schippers.

World and Olympic champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica won the men's 110m hurdles in 13.16 seconds, the best time in the world this year.