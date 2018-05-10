Great CityGames: Allyson Felix to compete in Manchester

From the section

Allyson Felix is a 17-time world and Olympic champion

Great CityGames Venue: Deansgate, Manchester Date: Friday, 18 May Coverage: Live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website, 18:00-19:30 BST

Six-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix will compete at the Great CityGames in Manchester next week.

The American, 32, returns to run in the 150m and 200m events, taking place on a pop-up track close to the city centre on Deansgate.

She will be joined by Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou and English athletes Cheriece Hylton and Bianca Williams.

Felix set the 150m CityGames record in 2013 - then a world's best time - and has held the 200m record since 2011.

Andrew Pozzi and Aries Merritt have raced each other regularly indoors and outdoors

Also confirmed for the competition is world indoor hurdles champion Andrew Pozzi, who will face 2012 Olympic gold medallist Aries Merritt.

Pozzi, 25, won the 60m World Indoor Championships in Birmingham in March to add to his European indoor title.

Fellow Briton David King, 23, will also compete in the race, which is free to watch for spectators.

American Merritt, the 110m world record holder, had a kidney transplant in 2015.

Three-time 400m hurdles world champion Bershawn Jackson from the United States will face Ireland's Thomas Barr, Britain's Jacob Paul and Frenchman Victor Coroller in the 200m hurdles.