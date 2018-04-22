London Marathon 2017: Mo Farah finishes third as Eliud Kipchoge wins

The race was Farah's second London Marathon

Britain's Mo Farah finished third at the London Marathon in a new British record as Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge won the race for a third time.

Farah kept pace with the leaders for much of the race but finished two minutes five seconds behind Kipchoge.

He crossed the line in two hours, six minutes and 21 seconds to beat Steve Jones' 33-year-old British record.

The four-time Olympic champion was competing in his first 26.2 mile race since retiring from the track.

Kipchoge - regarded as one of the greatest marathon runners of all time - was on course for a new world record but slowed in the final stages of a gruelling race in warm temperatures to finish in two hours, four minutes and 16 seconds.

That was 79 seconds outside the record held by his compatriot Dennis Kimetto.

Ethiopa's Tola Shura Kitata finished in a surprise second place, 33 seconds behind Kipchoge.

