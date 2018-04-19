Scottish Athletics performance chief Rodger Harkins to leave despite Gold Coast haul

Rodger Harkins says he wants to spend more time with his family

Scottish Athletics is losing its performance director only days after delivering its best Commonwealth Games medal haul in 28 years.

The governing body has announced that Rodger Harkins is stepping down from his post.

Harkins said he wanted to spend more time his family in Cheshire after "a successful Commonwealth Games".

Team Scotland returned from the Gold Coast with five medals, bettering their home games total in Glasgow 2014.

It was their highest total since Auckland in 1990.

Scottish Athletics chief executive Mark Munro thanked Harkins for "delivering strong performances on the world stage".

'Leaving behind a strong team'

"That has been capped by five medals at the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast," he said.

'We can now look forward to further success under the leadership of a new performance director as we will make the next step to further develop programmes of support for athletes and coaches in Scotland to ensure continued success on the world stage."

Harkins, who was appointed performance director three-and-a-half-years ago, said he was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

"As some people within the sport will be aware, I live in Cheshire with my wife and have decided that I would like to spend more time with my family," he said.

'I feel I have played a key role in supporting and developing the athletes and programmes during a period of great success for the organisation, But, in particular, for Scottish athletes and coaches.

'I am leaving behind a strong staff team and a strong platform on which my successor can build upon.

"I wish everyone within athletics in Scotland all the best for the future and will no doubt continue to be visible at events across the UK."