Athletics coverage on BBC TV and online

Britain's CJ Ujah is bidding to defend the Diamond League 100m title he won in 2017

Saturday, 2 June

13:15-14:00, Diamond League Rome highlights, BBC One

Gabby Logan presents highlights from the fourth meeting in the 2018 Diamond League series.

Russia's two-time reigning world high jump champion Maria Lasitskene is one of the stand-out names in the field in Italy.

Luvo Manyonga also catches the eye - the South African long jumper won the world title in London last summer and has already proved his form in 2018 by taking Commonwealth gold on the Gold Coast.

Repeated on the Red Button and online at 1900-2030 on Saturday and 0800-0930 on Sunday.

