Nick Davies expelled from IAAF post for concealing payment

Davies stood down as chief of staff to Lord Coe in December 2015

Lord Coe's former chief of staff has been expelled by athletics' world governing body for concealing a 30,000 euro payment and misleading an investigation.

Nick Davies, who was IAAF deputy general secretary under Coe, was banned on 10 June over allegations he was one of three officials who took money to delay naming Russian drug cheats.

He was expelled on Tuesday but the IAAF said Davies was free to seek employment elsewhere in the sport and in IAAF-organised competitions.

In doing so, an IAAF ethics board stated that "it is no part of our decision that Mr Davies acted in any way corruptly".

In a statement, Davies added: "I deeply regret misleading the board and am very sorry that my role with the IAAF, which has been a massive part of my life for 24 years, has now come to an end."

The decision relates to an email reported to have been sent by former IAAF consultant Papa Massata Diack to his father and then IAAF president Lamine Diack in July 2013.

It claimed three IAAF staff members were in receipt of, or had knowledge of, a cash payment to withhold details of attempted cover-ups of Russian doping cases.

Davies' wife Jane Boulter-Davies was given a six-month suspension backdated to June and is able to return to her duties at the IAAF with immediate effect.

A third official, Dr Pierre-Yves Garnier, was given a three-month suspension but this was also backdated to June and he is free return to his duties at the IAAF with immediate effect.

Boulter-Davies is employed by the IAAF as a project manager, while Garnier is a medical manager.