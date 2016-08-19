Yelena Isinbayeva: Russia's former Olympic and World pole vault champion retires

Isinbayeva holds the women's pole vault world record of 5.06m

Russia's former world and Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva has announced her retirement.

The news comes a day after she was elected on to the International Olympic Committee's athlete's commission.

The 34-year-old was part of the Russian track and field team who were banned from competing in Rio over claims of state-sponsored doping.

"I'm very happy that I fulfilled my dreams, I won all possible medals, all possible titles, " she said.

Isinbayeva, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, has been an outspoken critic of the IAAF'S decision to ban the Russian athletics team from the Rio Games.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, she added: "I will forgive them and God will be their judge."

