Yelena Isinbayeva: Russia's former Olympic and World pole vault champion retires
Russia's former world and Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva has announced her retirement.
The news comes a day after she was elected on to the International Olympic Committee's athlete's commission.
The 34-year-old was part of the Russian track and field team who were banned from competing in Rio over claims of state-sponsored doping.
"I'm very happy that I fulfilled my dreams, I won all possible medals, all possible titles, " she said.
Isinbayeva, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, has been an outspoken critic of the IAAF'S decision to ban the Russian athletics team from the Rio Games.
Speaking at a news conference on Friday, she added: "I will forgive them and God will be their judge."