Rio 2016: Elijah Skervin eyes Team GB 4x100m relay spot

Elijah Skervin is coached by Graham Steadman

Elijah Skervin is targeting a personal best at the British Championships in his bid to qualify for the Team GB 4x100m relay team for the Rio Olympics.

He runs at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on Friday at 18:00 BST.

The 24-year-old, from Nottingham, has run 10.29 wind assisted but not faster than 10.60 this season, and needs to clock about 10.10 to be in contention.

"The goal is to make the final and see what times I can produce either to go to the Europeans or Olympics," he said.

"It sounds like a lot of time to come down, but it can happen in one to two races. I have done it before in the past where I have dropped from a 10.70 down to a 10.20. It's not impossible."

The European Championships take place in Amsterdam from 6 to 10 July and, if Skervin makes it through the heats in Birmingham, the semi-finals are raced on Saturday at 14:20 before the final at 15:50 BST.

He trains in Loughborough and is the fastest-ever 100m male runner from the East Midlands, but missed out in his bid to qualify for London when he had a torn hamstring.

He told BBC Radio Nottingham: "Weather permitting, and making sure I'm in the right frame of mind, I'm pretty confident that it can happen.

"Training has been going really well and it's just a case of taking that form into competition."