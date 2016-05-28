Mo Farah wins 10,000m in Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting

Media playback is not supported on this device Mo Farah runs third-quickest career 10,000m in Oregon

British Olympic champion Mo Farah ran the third-quickest time of his career to win the 10,000m at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon.

Farah, who will defend his 5,000m and 10,000m titles in Rio, ran 26 minutes 53.71 seconds in his first track race since the 2015 World Championships.

Kenyan William Malel Sitonik came second in 26:54.66 and Ethiopian Tamirat Tola third in 26:57.33.

"I'm kind of disappointed. I was hoping to run a lot faster," said Farah, 33.

Farah, who trains at the nearby Nike Oregon Project in Beaverton, is undefeated over 10,000m since the 2011 World Championships, having won the 5,000m and 10,000m double at the 2013 and 2015 worlds.

He stayed near the front until slightly past mid-race before dropping a little behind the leaders.

The Briton worked his way back and led at the bell before the 22-year-old Sitonik surged past with 250m remaining.

Sitonik was never able to open up a significant gap and Farah eased past his rival on the home straight.

"I felt good at the beginning. Then about mid-race, I kind of felt like, not sluggish, but didn't quite get moving," Farah added. "It was hard to pick it up."

Farah will continue his preparations for the Olympics with a 3,000m in Birmingham next week as he looks to defend both his 5,000m and 10,000m titles in August.

The Prefontaine Classic in Eugene is the fourth event in this year's Diamond League, and Saturday's action will feature the 100m, including former world champions Tyson Gay and Justin Gatlin as well as the quickest man this year Femi Ogunode.

