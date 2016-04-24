London Marathon: David Weir beaten by Marcel Hug in men's wheelchair race

Marcel Hug also won the London Marathon in 2014

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men's wheelchair race at the London Marathon as Britain's Paralympic champion David Weir finished third.

Hug, who triumphed in Boston last week, claimed his second London title in one hour 35 minutes 19 seconds.

The 30-year-old beat Australian Kurt Fearnley and six-time London winner Weir in a sprint finish on The Mall.

Tatyana McFadden, 27, of the USA won the women's race for a fourth consecutive year in 1:44:14.

Paralympic gold medallist McFadden, also the Boston champion, was pushed all the way by runner-up Manuela Schar of Switzerland, who finished one second behind. Wakako Tsuchida of Japan was third.

"Each year it's going to get tougher and tougher with athletes getting faster," McFadden told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I was a little nervous towards the end but I found the will and the drive within."

Britain's Shelly Woods retired for a second consecutive year with a puncture.

The event doubles as the IPC Athletics Marathon World Cup, and is the second race in the Abbott World Marathon Majors series.

'Weirwolf' misses out on record seventh title

Weir first won the London Marathon in 2002, adding five more titles over a 10-year period to share the record with Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson with six victories.

Six-time Paralympic champion Weir - nicknamed the 'Weirwolf' - finished second on home soil in 2014 and 2015 and was beaten into third on Sunday in a thrilling finish.

Think you can't run? Surprise yourself! Choose which celebrity you'd like help from in the new Couch to 5K programme, designed for people who have done little or no running.

Hug, who suffered a puncture in last year's race, led a five-man pack into the final turn and maintained his position, with Fearnley one second behind and Weir a further second back.

"It's the media that hype it up so much. I don't think too much about it," Weir, 36, told BBC Radio 5 live.

"This is my 16th year in a row, I think. To get six victories and be in the top three a number of years is not bad going. I've got to applaud myself for that and not get beaten up about the seven.

"If it comes, it comes and if it doesn't, it doesn't. I'm happy with what I've done in my career, but I'm not saying I'm going to retire.

"I still feel I have more to give and I'll be back next year."

World record in IPC Athletics Marathon World Cup

The IPC Athletics Marathon World Cup brings together international calibre wheelchair racers as well as athletes with disabilities including visual impairment and limb impairments.

China's Jin Zheng set a world record in the T11/12 category - for athletes with visual impairment - while Brazil's Aniceto dos Santos warmed up for his home Paralympics with victory in the T13 category, which serves athletes with basic visual impairment.