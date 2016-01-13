Bid to bring European Athletics Indoor Championship to Glasgow

The Emirates hosted last year's Glasgow International Match athletics event

British Athletics has submitted a formal bid to stage the 2019 European Athletics Indoor Championships at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

The city last hosted the event at the Kelvin Hall in 1990.

The Emirates was used during the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games and has hosted other sporting events.

And British Athletics CEO Niels de Vos said the Games demonstrated the city "holds the ability to host big sporting events to the most exacting standards".

And he added: "This year's 2016 Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix, hosted by British Athletics, has sold out months in advance, also demonstrating the huge support for elite athletics there is within the Scottish public."

The bid to host the 2019 event is being submitted in partnership with Glasgow City and Event Scotland.

"We believe that, if successful, Glasgow would establish a new standard for the European Indoor Athletics Championships against which all future editions would be measured," said De Vos.