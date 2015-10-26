Freya Ross helps Edinburgh to relay win as she targets comeback

Edinburgh's winning women's team: Freya Ross, Maddie Murray and Rachael Dunn

Olympian Freya Ross is taking one race at a time on her comeback following injury rehabilitation.

The Great Britain marathon runner, 32, has been troubled by hip problems for almost two years and missed out on the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

But she helped Edinburgh AC beat Central AC in the women's race at the Scottish National Cross-Country Relays at Cumbernauld on Saturday.

"It is good to be back and very nice to be part of a winning team," she said.

Laura Muir will run for Dundee Hawkhill Harriers at the National 4K Championships at Bellahouston on 7 November

Ross, who ran the opening leg, Maddie Murray and Rachael Dunn won the women's team gold to end Central's three-year grip on the trophy.

They finished ahead of VP-Glasgow and bronze medal winners Central.

"For me, it was just about getting back racing at the moment and I enjoyed it out there," said Ross, who was Britain's best female marathon runner in the London 2012 Olympics. "I will see how it goes over the next few weeks."

Laura Muir, running for Glasgow University, set the fastest women's lap with a time of 13 minutes 36 seconds.

Like Ross, she ran the opening leg in her first race since finishing fifth in the World Championships 1500m final in Beijing.

Muir said: "I enjoyed it. At about halfway, I did wonder if I had done the first part far too fast.

"It felt good, but up the top I was very exposed in the wind with nobody to hide in behind.

"I am planning to race [the National 4K Championships] at Bellahouston and will do that one for Dundee Hawkhill."

Andrew Butchart wins it for Central after running second fastest lap of the day with 12 minutes 18 seconds for the 4km course at Cumbernauld

Derek Easton's Central AC, with Andrew Butchart in their team, proved to be too strong for second-placed Shettleston Harriers and bronze medallists Inverclyde AC in the men's race as they won for the fourth year in a row.

They will head to Liverpool next month hoping to win progress to the European Club Cross Country early next year as Great Britain's representatives.