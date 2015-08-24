World Championships 2015: Fraser-Pryce retains 100m title

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce narrowly held off Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands to retain her 100m World Championships title.

Fraser-Pryce, 28, started strongly but was almost caught by Schippers on the line as she crossed in 10.76 seconds.

It was a sixth career gold at the World Championships for Fraser-Pryce, who won the 100m and 200m double in 2013.

Schippers, a heptathlete bronze medallist two years ago, finished ahead of American Tori Bowie in third.

