Olympic 100m and 200m champion Usain Bolt says he "feels sorry" for Britain's Mo Farah following doping allegations against his coach Alberto Salazar.

Bolt, who is in London to compete at the Anniversary Games, hopes Farah does not take the allegations "seriously".

Farah, who is also competing at the event, says he has never taken performance-enhancing drugs and his coach has reassured him the allegations are false.

