Nick Miller breaks 31-year-old British hammer record

Miller eclipsed a record previously held by Ron Bowden

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Nick Miller has broken the 31-year-old men's British hammer record with a 77.55m throw at a meeting in Sweden.

The 22-year-old's effort was a centimetre better than the previous record set by Martin Girvan in 1984.

Miller achieved the record with his first attempt at the Karlstad GP and it was enough for the Cumbria-born athlete to finished second in competition.

His previous best was 76.97m, set in California in May.