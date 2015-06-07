BBC Sport - Mo Farah must 'cut all ties' with Salazar - Jenny Meadows

'Farah should cut ties with Salazar'

Former European indoor 800m champion Jenny Meadows says she would "cut all ties" if she was in Mo Farah's position after allegations of doping against the double Olympic champion's coach Alberto Salazar.

An "emotionally and physically drained" Farah withdrew from Sunday's Diamond League meeting in Birmingham.

Farah wants "to go back to the US and seek answers" after a "stressful week" that saw a BBC investigation allege his coach Salazar had been involved in doping.

The investigation by BBC's Panorama, alleged that Salazar violated anti-doping rules and doped United States 10,000m record holder Galen Rupp in 2002 when the athlete was 16 years old.

UK Athletics says it has "no concerns" over Farah and Salazar continuing to work together. There is no suggestion Farah has broken any rules and both Salazar and Rupp vehemently deny the claims.

