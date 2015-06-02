Adam Gemili wants to show his ability as a 100m sprinter, despite the 200m success he has enjoyed so far in his sprinting career.

The European 200m champion clocked 9.97 seconds in the 100m at the Bedford International Games this weekend but the 3.7 metres-per-second following wind made the record invalid.

Gemili, who also won 200m silver in the Commonwealth Games, is now set to compete in the Birmingham Grand Prix on Sunday, 7 June.