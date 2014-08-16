Mo Farah set to race in Birmingham Diamond League

Mo Farah and Andy Vernon - European 10,000m gold and silver medallists - will compete in the two-mile race in Birmingham

Diamond League: Birmingham Grand Prix Venue: Alexander Stadium Date: Sunday, 24 August Coverage: Live on BBC Two, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app from 14:00-17:00 BST

Double Olympic champion Mo Farah has confirmed he will race over two miles at the Birmingham Diamond League.

The Birmingham meet on 24 August will be the newly-crowned European 10,000m champion's first race in Britain since his London Marathon debut in April.

Farah, 31, has endured a troubled year, withdrawing from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow because of fitness concerns.

"I was gutted to withdraw," said Farah. "But I'm really pleased I'll be back on the track at Birmingham."

The Briton will compete against European 10,000m silver medallist Andy Vernon, Kenya's Emmanuel Bett, American Hassan Mead and Belgium's Bashir Abdi.

Other athletes also appearing in the final Diamond League meet of the season will be world 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu and Paralympians David Weir, Hannah Cockroft and Jonnie Peacock.