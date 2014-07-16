Zoe Brown sets fifth NI pole vault record this year
Pole vaulter Zoe Brown's encouraging form before the Commonwealth Games continued when she broke the Northern Ireland on Tuesday night.
The 30-year-old Antrim athlete cleared 4.45m in winning at the Welsh International meeting in Cardiff.
It was three centimetres better than Brown achieved in Cork a week earlier and was the fifth time she had broken her own NI record this year.
Brown's performances indicate she is in contention for a medal in Glasgow.
Her clearance is the second best by a Commonwealth Games competitor this year.
The only woman to have gone higher in 2014 is Alana Boyd from Australia who has a season's best of 4.65m.