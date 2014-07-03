In-form Lynsey Sharp achieves personal best over 800m

Lynsey Sharp

Lynsey Sharp became only the second Scotswoman to run under two minutes for 800m after finishing fifth at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne.

The 23-year-old European champion from Edinburgh posted a new personal best time of 1:59:67.

The race was won by Kenya's Eunice Sum, who won the gold medal at last year's World Championships in Moscow.

Sharp, returning following injury problems, made the Commonwealth Games qualifying time in May.

Susan Scott, who finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games in 2002 and 2006, is the fastest Scottish woman over the distance at 1:59.02.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired