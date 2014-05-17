Katie Kirk sets personal best to qualify for Commonwealth Games

Katie Kirk has qualified for this year's Commonwealth Games

Katie Kirk has become the latest Northern Ireland athlete to qualify for this year's Commonwealth Games.

Kirk booked her place in Glasgow as she improved her 800m personal best to 2:02.97 at Saturday's British Milers Club meeting in Watford.

The 20-year-old Holywood athlete's time, as she finished second at the meeting, improved her outdoor best by more than two seconds.

Her time was also 0.53 of a second inside the Commonwealth Games standard.

Kirk, who was a torch bearer during the opening ceremony at the London Olympics, had a previous outdoor best of 2:05.5 set last weekend in county Wicklow.

Saturday's run was also faster than the 2:03.58 indoor clocking that she produced in Athlone in February.

Meanwhile, another Commonwealth Games hopeful Ben Reynolds will open his outdoor season when he competes in the 110 hurdles at Sunday's Loughborough International meeting in England.

Reynolds achieved the Commonwealth Games standard as he set a new Northern Ireland record of 13.49 last summer.

That qualified him for the World Championships but he had to pull out of the Moscow event because of injury.