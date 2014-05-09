Doha Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins 100m

Media playback is not supported on this device Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins 100m in Doha

World and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce claimed victory in her first 100m outing of the season, at 2014's Diamond League opener in Doha.

The 27-year-old Jamaican held off the late surge of Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare to win in 11.13 seconds.

What is the Diamond League? A total of 14 meetings around the world, finishing in Brussels on 5 September

The top three athletes at each meeting are awarded points, and the points are doubled in the final meeting

The athlete with the highest number of points in each discipline at the end of the season wins their Diamond League event

American world champion LaShawn Merritt equalled the best time in the world this year to win the 400m in 44.44.

His compatriot David Oliver won the 110m hurdles in 13.23, 0.15secs clear of Russia's Sergey Shubenkov.

Elidh Child was the pick of the British performers, beating Americans Dalilah Muhammad and Lashinda Demus, who finished second and third at last year's World Championships, to take third place in the 400m hurdles in a time of 55.43.

Chris Tomlinson, who has questioned the new British record set by Greg Rutherford, could not provide a riposte in the long jump, fouling out with no-jumps on his first three attempts.

Countryman Andrew Osagie was down in eighth in a 800m, more than a second behind as Ethiopian world champion Mohammed Aman held off Botswana's Olympic silver medallist Nijel Amos in a thrilling finish.

Diamond League: Genzebe Dibaba well beaten in Doha

Jenny Meadows, running in the Diamond League for the first time since 2011 after an injury-blighted couple of years, was seventh in the women's race in 2:00.91, with fellow Briton Shelayna Oskan-Clarke setting a personal best of 2:01.94 in ninth.

The race was won in 1:59.33 by world champion Eunice Sum, one of four Kenyan winners roared home by a sizeable contingent of their compatriots in the stands.

Asbel Kiprop prevailed in 3:29:18 in a high-quality men's 500m race before world champion Ezekiel Kemboi led home countrymen Brimin Kipruto and Paul Koech in the 3,000m steeplechase.

But perhaps the most popular Kenyan victory was the last on track as Hellen Obiri upset Ethiopian favourite Genzebe Dibaba to win the 3,000m and become the fifth-fastest women in history over the distance.

Her time of 8:20.68 has only been bettered by a clutch of Chinese runners in two races on successive days in Beijing in September 1993.

Elsewhere, world silver medallist Warren Weir was beaten by fellow Jamaican Nickel Ashmeade in the men's 200m.

Russian Olympic champion Ivan Ukhov set a new world-leading mark of 2.41m in the high jump, while London 2012 silver medallist Yarisley Silva (4.53m) suffered a surprise defeat by Greece's Nikoleta Kyriakopoulou (4.63m) in the pole vault.