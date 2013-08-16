Fraser-Pryce storms to 200m gold
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce achieves the sprint double by winning the 200m in 22.17 seconds at the World Championships in Moscow - to go with her 100m crown.
USA's Allyson Felix lost her title as she pulled out with injury 40 metres into the race.
