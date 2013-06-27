Last updated on .From the section Athletics

European indoor champion Holly Bleasdale has split with one of her coaches and will now train in Britain.

American Dan Pfaff, who guided long jumper Greg Rutherford to Olympic gold, has been working with pole vaulter Bleasdale in the US for eight months.

The British athlete, 21, who finished sixth in the Olympics, will now work solely with Scott Simpson in Wales.

"The last eight months has been one of the biggest learning experiences of my career so far," she said.

"Dan has done so much to help me address many technical issues."

Bleasdale, who had been splitting her time between Cardiff and Arizona, working with both Simpson and Pfaff, will now train full-time at the National Indoor Athletics Centre in the Welsh capital with Simpson.

Meanwhile, Bleasdale will miss Sunday's Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on Sunday because of minor injury concerns. However she is hoping to be fit for the World Championships in Moscow in August.