Alistair Brownlee: Triathlete second in 10,000m track race in US

Britain's Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee finished second in a 10,000m track race in the US as he seeks selection for England at the distance at the Commonwealth Games.

Brownlee ran 28 minutes, 32.48 seconds in the race at Stanford University - just over a minute slower than Mo Farah's winning London 2012 time.

He was 22 seconds outside England Athletics' B qualifying standard.

The 24-year-old's main focus at Glasgow 2014 is still triathlon.

The Leeds triathlete ran a time of 29:07 in the 10km segment of the triathlon in last year's Olympics win.

He told run247.com: "It is different. With triathlon of course you are tired from the start - I actually found the first half, up to around 5km, relatively comfortable.

"The effort and the pain builds slowly and gradually creeps up on you, so by 7km it was really starting to hurt - and once you are in the final 500 or 600m then it really does start to hurt, a world of pain.

"I would say that I am pleasantly surprised with the time. The conditions were almost perfect too which helps, so overall I'm really happy.

"I would like to think that I can go maybe 20 or 30 seconds faster, but it's really hard to put a number on it."

Brownlee would need to run at least a B standard time of 28:10 to be considered for next year's Games in Scotland, according to the qualifying criteria set by England Athletics. The A standard is 27:50.

The qualifying standards announced for 2014 have been criticised in some quarters for being too severe.