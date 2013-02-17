Chris O'Hare breaks Scottish indoor record at Millrose Games

Chris O'Hare ran the third fastest mile by a Scot, in 3 mins 52.98 seconds.

University of Tulsa student O'Hare, 22, finished fourth at the Millrose Games in New York to beat the Scottish indoor record set by David Strang in 1994.

"New collegiate record (3:52.98) - I'll take that. The support has been unreal. I can't thank you all enough," O'Hare, from Peebles, said on Twitter.

Eilidh Child broke her own 400m Scottish indoor record with a third-place finish at

And fellow Scots Guy Learmonth, Eilish McColgan, Lynsey Sharp and Emily Stewart also recorded personal bests at the event in Birmingham.

Sharp finished third in the 800m, with Learmonth fifth in the men's event.

McColgan and Stewart were fourth and seventh, respectively, in the 3,000m.