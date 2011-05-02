Kenya's Jacob Chesire breaks Belfast Marathon record

Kenya's Jacob Chesire ran a record time at the Belfast Marathon

Kenya's Jacob Chesire ran the fastest ever Belfast Marathon in winning the traditional May Day holiday race in two hours, 14 minutes and 56 seconds.

He broke Marty Deane's city record of 2:15.51 which had been achieved over an easier course in 1985.

Three-times Belfast winner John Mutai was runner-up for the second year in a row but was well behind in 2:19.55.

Ukrainian Vera Ovcharuk won the women's race while Jim Corbett just beat Dave Hannon in the wheelchair event.

Corbett, from Banbridge, was just half a wheel ahead of his rival at the finish line.

The achievement of Chesire was remarkable as he had managed just one night's sleep during his three-day journey to Northern Ireland.

Result - River Rock Belfast City Marathon: 1 Jacob Chesire (Kenya) 2 hrs, 14 mins, 56 secs; 2 John Mutai (Kenya) 2:19.55; 3 Andriy Topton (Ukraine) 2:21.33.